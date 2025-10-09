Links for Life offers free custom wigs to locals battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the past 33 years, Links for Life has offered various resources to cancer survivors throughout Kern County.

“The support groups especially really gave me the courage to keep going and fight through the treatments and kind of gave me an idea of what to expect,” said Miranda Johnson, a volunteer with Links for Life.

One of the services offered by this non-profit is a wig boutique.

“We had a woman come in the other day, and she was trying on her wig. She said, ‘I feel like me again,’ and she started to cry, but she was so excited,” said Jennifer Henry, the executive director at Links for Life.

Henry tells me these wigs would normally cost somewhere between $150 and $200.

However, they offer two personalized custom wigs for free to women facing hair loss due to cancer treatment, including Johnson herself.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt asked, “What does it mean to you to have this service offered?”

Johnson responded, “It meant that I could leave the house feeling confident.”

Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2024. Shortly after, she lost her hair during chemotherapy.

“I did have my hats, and I did enjoy my hats, but occasionally you wanna have a little more on your head just to feel normal again for a little bit and to feel pretty again,” said Johnson. “'Cause when you’re bald, you don’t feel very pretty.”

Now, she volunteers at Links for Life to help spread awareness of these resources.

Last year, 350 people received wigs from Links for Life, providing more than 700 wigs to the community—all made possible through donations.

“While you’re in treatment, you can’t control it,” said Henry. “But you can control having your hair.”

To make an appointment, contact Links for Life at 661-322-5601.

