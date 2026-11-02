'Little Caesar' of doo-wop group Little Caesar and the Romans turns 83, says faith now leads his life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Carl Barnett, the singer known as "Little Caesar" of the doo-wop group Little Caesar and the Romans, celebrated his 83rd birthday in Bakersfield on Saturday.

The group reached the Billboard Top Ten with their hit song "Those Oldies but Goodies" in 1961. Barnett was just 17 years old when the song became a hit.

He celebrated his birthday at Simply Church House of Prayer on Dolores Street on Saturday, alongside his wife of more than 40 years and several of his children, who were also celebrating their birthdays.

While Barnett spent years performing, he says his focus today has shifted to his faith.

"I'm involved in a lot of other stuff that's more spiritual. But them blues and shaking the booty, that's a little something out of my line right now, you know what I mean," Barnett said.

Barnett says he no longer performs regularly, but his music remains part of a doo-wop era that continues to be remembered more than six decades later.

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