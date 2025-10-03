Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Local Bakersfield business to host Taylor Swift album release party

Swifties set to gather in downtown Bakersfield Friday night at UPMARKET on 17th Street
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
UPMARKET hosting Taylor Swift album release party in downtown Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The album heard 'round the world. Taylor Swift fans both globally and locally can now listen to the artist's twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Downtown Bakersfield will be bejeweled Friday night, Oct. 3, for a Swiftie-themed album release party. UPMARKET on the corner of 17th Street and Chester Ave will host an all-ages event from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Oct. 3.

Organizers say the event will have eras-themed cookies made by Mama Kneads Dough, friendship charm bracelets, mocktails, and, of course, the newly released music.

Daniel Encinas, owner of UPMARKET, says he hosts other community events at the store, including a monthly run club, to encourage people to visit downtown Bakersfield.

"I think the first thing that I wanted to create was a community downtown. I think the business came as a second thought, but it's actually been really good because people that come here, they'll tell friends or they'll showcase on social media the event that they're attending. It really gets word of mouth, and it gets people kinda curious to see, like, 'Oh my gosh, there are things happening downtown,'" said Encinas.

To learn more about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit UPMARKET's website or Instagram page.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

10/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 56°

2%

Saturday

10/04/2025

Sunny

77° / 57°

3%

Sunday

10/05/2025

Sunny

83° / 59°

1%

Monday

10/06/2025

Sunny

85° / 60°

0%

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Sunny

86° / 60°

1%

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Sunny

85° / 58°

1%

Thursday

10/09/2025

Sunny

82° / 58°

2%

Friday

10/10/2025

Sunny

81° / 59°

0%