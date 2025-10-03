Local Bakersfield business to host Taylor Swift album release party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The album heard 'round the world. Taylor Swift fans both globally and locally can now listen to the artist's twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Downtown Bakersfield will be bejeweled Friday night, Oct. 3, for a Swiftie-themed album release party. UPMARKET on the corner of 17th Street and Chester Ave will host an all-ages event from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Oct. 3.

Organizers say the event will have eras-themed cookies made by Mama Kneads Dough, friendship charm bracelets, mocktails, and, of course, the newly released music.

Daniel Encinas, owner of UPMARKET, says he hosts other community events at the store, including a monthly run club, to encourage people to visit downtown Bakersfield.

"I think the first thing that I wanted to create was a community downtown. I think the business came as a second thought, but it's actually been really good because people that come here, they'll tell friends or they'll showcase on social media the event that they're attending. It really gets word of mouth, and it gets people kinda curious to see, like, 'Oh my gosh, there are things happening downtown,'" said Encinas.

To learn more about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit UPMARKET's website or Instagram page.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

