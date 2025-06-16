BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local conservative Pastor confronted at 'No Kings' event



The 'Day of Action' protest at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield brought out an estimated 1,000+ people

Organizers call it a mass mobilization in response to the President's quote, "increasing authoritarian excesses

'NO KINGS' sent a press release, in which they expressed a "firm commitment to nonviolent action



Local Pastor Angelo Frazier is well-known in the local community, not only for his weekly sermons, but his political activism. He can always be found at local protests and demonstrations wearing his trademark red, white, and blue shirt, MAGA hat, and carrying an American flag. He's not very vocal, unless he's being interviewed for his conservative views by the media.

23ABC cameras captured the moment when a handful of demonstrators confronted Frazier in the median of Truxtun Ave across from the Liberty Bell, and started hurling obscenities, threats, and racial slurs.

A press release sent days before the event described the NO KINGS event as a peaceful demonstration, and "an opportunity for residents to come together and take action against injustice in all forms." And that, "all participants will be expected to de-escalate potential confrontations and uphold a peaceful, disciplined presence."

He joined Mike Hart on Good Morning Kern County to talk about the incident.

