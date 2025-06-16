Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Local conservative Pastor confronted at 'No Kings' event

Angelo Frazier visited the 'Day of Action' at the Liberty Bell and was surrounded by a handful of attendees
A well-known figure at political rallies in Kern County, Angelo Frazier, showed up at Saturday's 'No Kings' rally in downtown Bakersfield, where video captured a moment when the conservative Pastor was surrounded by a handful of demonstrators, yelling threats and obscenities. He left the area shortly thereafter and joined us on 23ABC Monday morning to talk about the experience.
Pastor Angelo Frazier was surrounded during 'Day of Action' protest in Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local conservative Pastor confronted at 'No Kings' event

  • The 'Day of Action' protest at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield brought out an estimated 1,000+ people
  • Organizers call it a mass mobilization in response to the President's quote, "increasing authoritarian excesses
  • 'NO KINGS' sent a press release, in which they expressed a "firm commitment to nonviolent action

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Local Pastor Angelo Frazier is well-known in the local community, not only for his weekly sermons, but his political activism. He can always be found at local protests and demonstrations wearing his trademark red, white, and blue shirt, MAGA hat, and carrying an American flag. He's not very vocal, unless he's being interviewed for his conservative views by the media.
23ABC cameras captured the moment when a handful of demonstrators confronted Frazier in the median of Truxtun Ave across from the Liberty Bell, and started hurling obscenities, threats, and racial slurs.
A press release sent days before the event described the NO KINGS event as a peaceful demonstration, and "an opportunity for residents to come together and take action against injustice in all forms." And that, "all participants will be expected to de-escalate potential confrontations and uphold a peaceful, disciplined presence."
He joined Mike Hart on Good Morning Kern County to talk about the incident.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

06/16/2025

Sunny

97° / 67°

0%

Tuesday

06/17/2025

Sunny

96° / 67°

0%

Wednesday

06/18/2025

Sunny

100° / 71°

0%

Thursday

06/19/2025

Sunny

102° / 66°

0%

Friday

06/20/2025

Sunny

91° / 60°

0%

Saturday

06/21/2025

Sunny

82° / 59°

0%

Sunday

06/22/2025

Sunny

89° / 64°

0%

Monday

06/23/2025

Sunny

94° / 67°

0%