Local Girl Scout builds a community blessing box for those in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local Girl Scout completed her Silver Award badge by creating a blessing box to support community members in need.

Camryn Carbajal of Troop 2815 originally built the box to finish her Girl Scout badge, but she realized how helpful the project would be for the community. The box, which will be placed at the Beale Memorial, is for anyone in need, not just those experiencing homelessness.

"When I was little my dad told me a story, about how him and his brother would go behind grocery stores and find food for my grandma to cook. That stuck with me throughout my life because they had to go looking for food, and I just didn’t want anyone else to have to go through that," Carbajal said.

The project took a little under a year to complete. Carbajal told me she learned how to build the box from the ground up to ensure it remains stable for years to come. Her family supported her throughout the process to make sure she had everything she needed to bring this to life.

"Camryn's concepts was she didn’t want anybody to not have access to these things. She wanted a non-judgmental zone, some people don’t want to ask for a helping hand. Like you said this isn’t just for the homeless community, it’s for anyone in need. For those who may be down on their luck right now, and just need a helping hand," Jayda Carbajal said.

The Beale Memorial and The Blue Zones Project supported the vision, bringing the box to a central location accessible to anyone. The blessing box will contain non-perishables, dog food, blankets, hygienic products, and more.

"For us it’s just seeing somebody so young thinking about somebody else, while figuring out how to help the community. It’s really easy to go about your daily life and not think outside of yourself. To see her think of using her service project in such a meaningful way that’s going to have such a big impact on the community is just really cool!" Melissa Rossiter said.

Carbajal told me the box is a judgment-free place. She wants community members to take what they need and leave what they can. Inspiring others to give back to those who need support. She asks community members who can help to donate items for those in need.

"I just want everyone to know that there is help always. Letting people know they aren’t alone and they have help in the community," Carbanjal said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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