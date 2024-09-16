Local High School Student Donates $5,000 to Support Foster Youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local high school senior raises and donates money to nonprofit to help foster youth in Bakersfield.



Now to a sight, you don't see every day. A local high school senior not only reaching out to the community to help raise funds for a local charity but also presenting them with a 5-thousand dollar check after all the hard work was done.

Manik Anand, a senior at Stockdale High School, used his own community connections and with the help of various local doctors and businesses over the past six to seven months was able to raise those funds.

On Friday he presented the check for the funds to the nonprofit Charmed and Chosen Inc.

When asked why he wanted to do that, he said, why should he not do it?

"I mean, I don't know if there really is a why, I guess they show up on, you know, we're all we're all on the news. We're all on our phones. You get all these articles on Instagram, you know, 23ABC, all the on news, everywhere. So, and I am blessed enough to be in a position where I can reach out to people, and I know people, fellow business owners, you know, healthcare, and so it's just, I wouldn't say it's my duty, but it's just something. It's almost a calling inside, Anand said.

"I feel like these are almost people that could be my friends, and they are struggling because, you know, not everyone experiences that. There is a lot of high school students who have no clue what's going on. And so knowing that there is unfairness and equality and just underprivileged kids my age, and even younger is just truly touching so it I don't think it's a question about age if there, if there are, you know if there's the right motives behind it."

Charmed and Chosen Inc. Provides foster youth and young adults in need with resources, assistance, mentorship, hands-on educational experiences and more -- all to help them find various opportunities after they graduate from high school.

