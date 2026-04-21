Local student follows in her parents' footsteps to compete at Virtual Enterprise national championship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mia Stuebbe is heading to the Virtual Enterprise national championship in New York City with her team, Chameleon, bringing her lifelong connection to the program full circle.

The competition is scheduled for April 21-23. Mia's parents were both Virtual Enterprise coaches, and she started attending trade shows at age 7, learning about other students' businesses at a young age.

"VE has been a huge part of my life, I've been around it since I was little. The year I was born, my dad actually won the national championship with his team. So, it’s been around my whole life, even going to the national trade show in New York. It’s been something really fun that I've got to grow up with," Mia Stuebbe said.

The program teaches students the importance of business and entrepreneurship, along with soft skills like communication, teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving.

"I love the VE history. We adopted this from Europe on how they conduct their apprenticeships. In 1996 New York picked it up. We thought it was so valuable that the Kern High School District brought it to California in 1998," Jacob Stuebbe said.

Watching his daughter grace the same stage he once did with his team means the world to him and his family.

"It’s a full circle moment. We had many nights that we stayed up past midnight talking about VE and throwing ideas out there. Now it's finally came to fruition. To watch her win with her team, at the state championships was one of the best feelings in my life. But the job is not done," Jacob Stuebbe said.

Mia and her team, Chameleon, focus on endangered wildlife and bringing awareness to the animals. As the Chief Operations Officer for Chameleon, Mia helps lead the company's mission.

"Helping to bridge the gap between awareness and action in the fight against animal endangerment. We also donate 8% of our gross profits to animal conservation organizations. The animal aspect was something that we noticed was a gap in the market. There aren’t many companies speaking about endangered animals," Mia Stuebbe said.

Mia's mother, Nicole Stuebbe, said the growth she has seen in her daughter throughout the years makes her an advocate for parents introducing their students to the program.

"The way she speaks, the poise it takes to answer those questions on the spot. They aren't given these questions in advance, so they are literally thinking on their feet. It’s been really neat to watch her grow into that poised young woman that she is today," Nicole Stuebbe said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

