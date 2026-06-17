Long-time Bakersfield city councilman Ken Weir will not seek re-election for Ward 3 seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Long-time Bakersfield City Councilman Ken Weir says he will not seek re-election for his Ward 3 seat.

Weir was elected in 2006 and is currently the longest-serving member on the council.

Before being elected to the city council, he served on numerous boards, including the Bakersfield City School District Board of Trustees, and was active in Republican politics.

His health has deteriorated in recent years, and he was forced to be absent from half of last year's city council meetings.

In November, Weir acknowledged he had been undergoing cancer treatments.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

