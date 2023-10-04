LOOK INSIDE: New engines and truck for KCFD

The Kern County Fire Department got new vehicles- which they say will greatly improve the methods in which they respond to emergencies.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner takes you inside the engines and truck to see all the newfangled operations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the older generation, to the not-so-old generation, to the brand new generation.

The Kern County Fire Department got new state of the art engines.

Seven engines, and one truck to be exact.

Many come all the way from Wisconsin.

And out of all the new equipment, the new ladder truck is the main attraction.

“We have a 102-foot ladder. As I mentioned the old one had 85 so this will give us a lot better reach in comparison to the old truck,” says Captain Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department’s Public Information Officer.

According to Freeborn, the last time they got a new truck was close to ten years ago.

And they only have four stations that have a truck, out of the 47.

On the outside, you see the empty equipment shelves ready to be filled with gear.

And on the inside-

“You come on here and I’ll meet you on the other side” says Freeborn.

Lots of extra storage space.

“I am nearly 6-foot three and I can almost stand inside of the fire engine which most people can’t say within their vehicle at home,” says Freeborn.

And bonus additions.

“It even has an AM/FM radio in here. In case individuals want to listen to a little music when they are not responding to emergencies,” says Freeborn.

23ABC even got to get a look in the tiller cab, where the rear steering component is located.

“You’re able to really help guide this equipment when it’s backing even from just being in a seated position” says Freeborn.

“This is the biggest steering wheel I think I’ve ever seen!” remarks Ava Kershner.

And of course, we tried out the sirens.

“What’s your favorite siren?” asks Kershner.

“Just this one here,” says Freeborn.

“The classic?” asks Kershner.

“Classic siren,” says Freeborn.

The price for each vehicle ranges from a half a million dollars to just over one million, with some engines going to Frazier Park and Oildale and the new truck heading to Taft.

Freeborn said that the two year process to get these vehicles was worth it.

“This is a huge step for the fire department,” says Freeborn.

It could be weeks or months before these trucks get the go ahead to hit the road, because KCFD adds the lights, decals, and fire tools themselves to save taxpayer money.

