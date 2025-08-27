Looking for a job? Hard Rock Tejon hosts two-day hiring event in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, the Hard Rock Tejon Casino kicked off the first day of its all-property hiring event, recruiting candidates across various departments.

“You don’t see a lot of casinos here in town, so seeing the opportunities that could open up and open a lot of doors—that’s mainly why I wanted to apply,” said Eduardo Anchondo, who tells 23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt that he is applying for a cash operation position.

Anchondo says what draws him to Hard Rock dates back to his school days.

“I was in a band in high school and in college as well,” said Anchondo. “Seeing the Hard Rock and learning about the Hard Rock, seeing how basically it started with a band and it became this huge company. I just wanted to be a part of that, and that’s what really stood out to me.”

Chris Kelley, the property president of the Hard Rock Tejon Casino, says the event takes applicants from application to interview and hopefully to offer– candidates walking out with a job.

“We’ve been waiting literally for years for this moment,” said Kelley. “We are filling every open position in the property over the next 48 hours. We’re gonna fill about 800 spots.”

Maria Salinas, another applicant, says she’s looking for a change of pace.

“I’ve been working for 28 years at a retail store, and it shut down. So I’m seeing if I can see a new career,” said Salinas.

Eduardo Avalos says he found out about the opportunity through social media and the news.

“I thought it’d be a good opportunity to get my name out there, get to know a little bit of the representatives that work for the casino already, and hopefully get a good opportunity with them as well,” said Avalos.

Applying for a financial assistant role, Avalos says the process has been relatively quick, despite the long lines.

Hard Rock advises applicants to come prepared, bringing a resume and a valid ID.

And before you leave the house, Kelley says, “We recommend everybody go to gotoworkhappy.com , make sure you fill your application in before you come down here, and then come down with a positive attitude, bring some passion, and we can’t wait to see you.”

This is a two-day hiring event, with Tuesday’s event ending at 2 p.m. and Wednesday’s event running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

