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Mailing error prompts a second hearing for Bakersfield sewer rates

A mailing error caused 30% of residents to miss their notices, prompting the city to schedule an additional public hearing before the final vote in May.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield adds second hearing for sewer rate increases
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is adding a second public hearing for proposed sewer rate increases after a mailing error caused 30% of the residents affected to miss their notices.

The city sent out replacement notices last week.

The community can now weigh in on the plan on April 22 and again on May 13.

The City Council will make a final decision at the May meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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