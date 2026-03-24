Mailing error prompts a second hearing for Bakersfield sewer rates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is adding a second public hearing for proposed sewer rate increases after a mailing error caused 30% of the residents affected to miss their notices.

The city sent out replacement notices last week.

The community can now weigh in on the plan on April 22 and again on May 13.

The City Council will make a final decision at the May meeting.

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