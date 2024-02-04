Making wishes come true in Bakersfield

Video shows the Bakersfield community gathering to make princess Mia's wishes come true

Once upon a time in a not-so far off kingdom of Bakersfield, one local princess had her dreams come true.

Friends and family from all across the land gathered to celebrate princess Mia.

Kimberly Willer, one of the owners of Rio Bravo Country Club, which hosted the event, said, “It was better than I had ever imagined. I mean, we know that a lot of the people came forward and wanted to be part of the parade, but it was way bigger and better than I ever thought it would be.”

Waving to her royal guests as she strolled to the ball in her magical carriage, princess Mia had her wish come true.

Magued Rizk, Mia's father said, “We walked in and there was all these people waiting for us on the streets and greeting us. And then the carriage entrance and the parade, it was amazing.”

With the help of the Make A Wish Foundation and the community, event coordinator Margo Sewell said, “The love that Bakersfield as a whole has, and their big hearts, just generous and just a lot of love.”

Jeff Mojo, one of the volunteers with Make A Wish, said, “So much of the community contributed to make this happen. All kinds of businesses in town donated their services, the police came out, teenagers, football teams, cheerleaders, to put the parade together.”

Mia Rizk, who was diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disorder at the age of four, shines through her treatment.

Although she is confined to a wheelchair, Mia was not held back when it came to taking on the dance floor.

Sewell said, “When I saw her come in and the expression on her face, all of it is worth it, just worth every second.”

Not only was this event made possible by the love and support of friends and family, but the community coming together, especially through Make A Wish, who hopes to create magical days like these for even more families.

Dena Mojo, Make A Wish volunteer, said, “We need to let everybody know that we have a lot of sick kids here and that giving to Make A Wish is actually giving to the kids in your own community.”

