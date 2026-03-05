Man accused in deadly DUI crash involving child appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man accused of driving under the influence and killing an 8-year-old boy appeared in court Wednesday.

Andres Serna had his pre-preliminary hearing pushed to April 16, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 23.

Serna pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence when he allegedly lost control of his truck at East California Avenue and Haley Street on Nov. 3, crashing into a fence and hitting Xxavien Hernandez and his father as they stood near a food truck. The child died from his injuries the following day.

Serna is facing several charges, including second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

23ABC News spoke with Xxavien's mother, Stephanie Soerjono, who said she wants justice from the court.

"It's not even something (where) I can think about the future or plan out my day or even for my kids. It's, it's moment by moment. I try to take it as it comes because every moment is different. We're OK one second and then everybody's crying the next and we're just trying to survive right now."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

