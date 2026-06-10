Man arrested after barricading himself inside southwest Bakersfield apartment with rifle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a southwest Bakersfield apartment with a rifle, prompting a SWAT response Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Country Place Lane early Wednesday morning. Police say 22-year-old Enrique Barraza barricaded himself inside an apartment with a rifle.

WATCH RING VIDEO FROM NEIGHBORS OF THE INCIDENT BELOW:

Ring Video of SWAT Incident in Bakersfield on Wednesday

A SWAT team surrounded the building and asked Barraza to surrender. Officers eventually used a chemical agent to force him out of the apartment.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

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