Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Man arrested after barricading himself inside southwest Bakersfield apartment with rifle

A SWAT team used a chemical agent to force 22-year-old Enrique Barraza out of an apartment on Country Place Lane.
Man arrested after Bakersfield standoff involving rifle, SWAT team
23ABC
<i>Man arrested after Bakersfield standoff involving rifle, SWAT team</i>
Man arrested after Bakersfield standoff involving rifle, SWAT team
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a southwest Bakersfield apartment with a rifle, prompting a SWAT response Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Country Place Lane early Wednesday morning. Police say 22-year-old Enrique Barraza barricaded himself inside an apartment with a rifle.

WATCH RING VIDEO FROM NEIGHBORS OF THE INCIDENT BELOW:

Ring Video of SWAT Incident in Bakersfield on Wednesday

A SWAT team surrounded the building and asked Barraza to surrender. Officers eventually used a chemical agent to force him out of the apartment.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Sunny

96° / 70°

0%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Sunny

104° / 74°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Sunny

106° / 74°

0%

Saturday

06/13/2026

Sunny

105° / 74°

0%

Sunday

06/14/2026

Sunny

104° / 72°

0%

Monday

06/15/2026

Sunny

103° / 73°

0%

Tuesday

06/16/2026

Sunny

102° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

06/17/2026

Sunny

102° / 72°

0%