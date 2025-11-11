Man arrested after breaking into Bakersfield restaurant, threatening customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Customers at the Bakersfield Barbecue Company downtown were quickly evacuated Monday when a man broke through the back door of the restaurant.

Employees say the suspect was trying to break into cars out front when he was confronted. They also say the man then became angry and started yelling threats.

The manager is seen and heard on Ring camera footage inside the restaurant telling everyone to take cover, then getting everyone out through the front door while the man was still in the back.

There were reports of a gun.

Police officials say officers arrived quickly and had to use force to take the man into custody. He's under observation and being held on charges of attempted carjacking, criminal threats, being under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest.

No one inside the restaurant was injured.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

