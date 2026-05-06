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Man arrested for bringing BB gun into Bakersfield movie theater

Ryan Brewer, 50, was arrested Tuesday after carrying and displaying a loaded BB gun inside Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza.
Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza in Bakersfield
23ABC
Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza in Bakersfield
Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza in Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested Tuesday after bringing a loaded BB gun into a local
movie theater.

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Ryan Brewer, 50, for carrying and displaying a loaded BB gun inside Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza.

The arrest happened around 2:15 p.m.

Police say Brewer did not fire the gun and no one was injured in the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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