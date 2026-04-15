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Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Knotts Street

The shooting occurred on April 13 on Knotts Street near North Baker Street in East Bakersfield
Knotts Street Shooting
23ABC
Crime scene on Knotts Street near North Baker Street in East Bakersfield after a shooting on Monday, April 13th, 2026.
Knotts Street Shooting
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in East Bakersfield that killed one and left another man hospitalized.

Donterrence Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the murder on Knotts Street, according to KCSO.

Deputies were called out to Knotts Street near North Baker Street on Monday just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to KCSO.

KCSO says when deputies arrived, they located Arthur Deray Ward, 30, and another adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Kern Medical where Ward later died.

The other man is still in the hospital and is expected to survive, according to KCSO. His identity has not been released at this time.

KCSO asks if anyone has information to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661- 861‑3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322‑4040.

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