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Man convicted of murder after tracking stolen motorcycle

Luis Villachana tracked his stolen motorcycle to an Oildale home, where prosecutors say he shot and killed a woman inside her vehicle.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Man convicted of murder after tracking stolen motorcycle
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found Luis Villachana guilty of first-degree murder after he tracked his stolen motorcycle to an Oildale home in August 2024.

Prosecutors say Villachana located his stolen bike at the home, went inside armed with a gun, and assaulted a roommate.

When the roommate's mother, Ruth Ann Cummings, arrived at the home, Villachana shot and killed her inside her vehicle.

Villachana faces up to 50 years to life, plus 24 years and 4 months in prison. A judge is expected to sentence him in August.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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