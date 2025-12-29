Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man critically injured in Bakersfield officer-involved shooting Monday

Bakersfield Police say suspect pointed handgun at officer during foot chase before shooting occurred
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in critical but stable condition after an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield Police, a two-officer patrol unit stopped a vehicle in the area of Mohawk Street at Sienna Lane just after 2 a.m.

The vehicle turned and stopped at Latina Drive and Pisa Way, when a person stepped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

BPD says one of the officers caught up to the suspect and a struggle took place.

According to BPD, the suspect pointed a handgun at the officer, and the officer fired his weapon at the suspect, incapacitating him.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

If you have information, call BPD at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

