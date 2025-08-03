Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dead after neighborhood dispute escalates to shooting

Police responded to initial disturbance call before receiving reports of attempted break-in and subsequent shooting

Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following a neighborhood dispute that escalated to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the 7200 block of Rhone Drive near Patton Way.

Officers first responded to a call about a peace disturbance between neighbors over loud music at 12:29 a.m. The initial conflict escalated to battery between neighbors before they were separated.

About an hour later, police received another call where the reporting party stated that a neighbor was attempting to break in through their front door. The resident armed themselves with a gun while waiting for officers to arrive.

At 1:40 a.m., police received a call that a shooting had occurred. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in the backyard of a house with gunshot wounds.

All involved parties are cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

