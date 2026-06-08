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Man dies after pickup truck leaves roadway and strikes him in Bakersfield

A woman driving a gray Chevrolet truck struck a man and a fence near California and Union avenues Sunday afternoon.
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead after a pickup truck struck him near California and Union avenues in Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a woman was driving a gray Chevrolet truck when it left the roadway, striking the man and a fence.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers. Investigators do not believe she was driving under the influence.

The Kern County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man who died.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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