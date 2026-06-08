Man dies after pickup truck leaves roadway and strikes him in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead after a pickup truck struck him near California and Union avenues in Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a woman was driving a gray Chevrolet truck when it left the roadway, striking the man and a fence.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers. Investigators do not believe she was driving under the influence.

The Kern County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man who died.

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