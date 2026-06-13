Man dies in wrong-way crash on Bakersfield's 24th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead after a wrong-way crash on 24th Street in Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

Police say the man was driving east in the westbound lanes of 24th Street at a high rate of speed with his headlights off when he crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The wrong-way driver died at a local hospital. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

