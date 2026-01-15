Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Man found with gunshot wounds dies at scene in south Bakersfield

Officers responded to reports of shooting near Rosalia Drive and South K Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday as investigation continues
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Man dies in south Bakersfield shooting, police investigating
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating after a man was found in a driveway suffering gunshot wounds in south Bakersfield Wednesday night and died at the scene.

Officers were called to the area of Rosalia Drive and South K Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available, including the man's identity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Bakersfield Police Department.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

01/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 42°

2%

Friday

01/16/2026

AM Fog/PM Sun

65° / 41°

5%

Saturday

01/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 43°

3%

Sunday

01/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 41°

1%

Monday

01/19/2026

Mostly Sunny

62° / 42°

3%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 43°

1%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Mostly Sunny

65° / 45°

0%

Thursday

01/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 42°

2%