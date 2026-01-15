Man found with gunshot wounds dies at scene in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating after a man was found in a driveway suffering gunshot wounds in south Bakersfield Wednesday night and died at the scene.

Officers were called to the area of Rosalia Drive and South K Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available, including the man's identity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Bakersfield Police Department.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

