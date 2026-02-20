Bakersfield man faces murder charges after girlfriend's death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with his girlfriend's death following what investigators believe was physical abuse.

Brandon John Grimaldo was arrested on charges related to his girlfriend's murder after the woman died from injuries sustained in a domestic violence incident.

Officers were called to Adventist Health Bakersfield on February 7 just before 11 p.m., where the woman was being treated. Police say she had been transported from a home on Terrebonne Court.

The woman died on February 13 from her injuries.

Grimaldo is being held on $1 million bail and faces charges including attempted murder and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, along with other related charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

Police say they remain committed to combating domestic violence and encourage anyone in need of help to contact law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

