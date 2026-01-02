Man killed in Oildale shooting Friday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Oildale that occurred early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and Wisteria Street, which is east of Chester Lane and south of Standard Park.

The victim is believed to be an adult male, according to sheriff officials. No other details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

Homicide detectives are working the scene, after deputies closed down the area to process evidence.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area during the closure as it is an ongoing investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

