Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Man killed in Oildale shooting Friday morning

Shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. east of Chester Lane and south of Standard Park
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Oildale Friday morning
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Oildale that occurred early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and Wisteria Street, which is east of Chester Lane and south of Standard Park.

The victim is believed to be an adult male, according to sheriff officials. No other details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

Homicide detectives are working the scene, after deputies closed down the area to process evidence.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area during the closure as it is an ongoing investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 57°

2%

Saturday

01/03/2026

AM Showers

64° / 52°

47%

Sunday

01/04/2026

PM Showers

57° / 49°

62%

Monday

01/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 47°

16%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

58° / 45°

9%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

AM Showers

53° / 43°

34%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

52° / 38°

24%

Friday

01/09/2026

Mostly Sunny

54° / 36°

6%