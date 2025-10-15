Man killed outside Bakersfield cafe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning outside Pyrenee's Cafe on Sumner Street after a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made and that there are no suspect details at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

