Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Man sentenced to prison for threatening Kern County supervisor

Parish Buzzard sent more than 70 threatening emails with racial slurs and weapon photos to Supervisor Jeff Flores
Man sentenced to prison for threatening Kern County supervisor
23ABC
Man sentenced to prison for threatening Kern County supervisor
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 62-year-old man was sentenced to 32 months in state prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to making criminal threats against Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Parish Buzzard admitted in January to a prior strike conviction out of Fresno County for criminal threats, making him eligible for a stronger sentence under California's three-strikes law.

Buzzard allegedly sent more than 70 emails to Flores that included threats saying he would "bash" his "brains in" and "I'm going to open fire on your hospital."

The emails contained racial slurs and multiple photos of various weapons, prosecutors said.

Buzzard was taken into custody in March of last year.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/19/2026

Showers

53° / 36°

78%

Friday

02/20/2026

Cloudy

53° / 35°

7%

Saturday

02/21/2026

Mostly Sunny

66° / 40°

3%

Sunday

02/22/2026

Mostly Sunny

68° / 44°

3%

Monday

02/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 51°

2%

Tuesday

02/24/2026

Mostly Cloudy

72° / 54°

9%

Wednesday

02/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 53°

24%

Thursday

02/26/2026

Mostly Cloudy

70° / 52°

23%