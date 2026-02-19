Man sentenced to prison for threatening Kern County supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 62-year-old man was sentenced to 32 months in state prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to making criminal threats against Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Parish Buzzard admitted in January to a prior strike conviction out of Fresno County for criminal threats, making him eligible for a stronger sentence under California's three-strikes law.

Buzzard allegedly sent more than 70 emails to Flores that included threats saying he would "bash" his "brains in" and "I'm going to open fire on your hospital."

The emails contained racial slurs and multiple photos of various weapons, prosecutors said.

Buzzard was taken into custody in March of last year.

