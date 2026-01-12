Man stabbed to death at Bakersfield Motel 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man died from stab wounds at a Bakersfield motel Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Motel 6 on Olive Tree Court around 7 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man with stab wounds. Medical and fire personnel attempted to provide medical aid, but the victim died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

