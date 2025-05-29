Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Mark Luque resigns as BCSD superintendent amid board tensions

The resignation underscores the challenges of leadership dynamics within the Bakersfield City School District as board members clash over key issues.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Mark Luque resigns as BCSD superintendent amid board tensions
MARKLUQUERESIGNSIMAGE.jpg
Posted
and last updated
  • Mark Luque resigns as BCSD Superintendent during a board meeting, citing the need for unified leadership.
  • His resignation follows criticism of the United Way of Kern County's leadership by board member Chris Cruz Boone.
  • Luque emphasizes that the board's work should not be politicized, especially concerning student education.
  • Tensions rise among board members during discussions, highlighting internal conflicts within the district.
  • Luque will remain superintendent for 90 days from his resignation.

  • The district plans to issue a new request for proposals (RFP) for the sexual health education program.

    For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

05/29/2025

Sunny

92° / 68°

0%

Friday

05/30/2025

Sunny

104° / 75°

0%

Saturday

05/31/2025

Mostly Sunny

106° / 75°

1%

Sunday

06/01/2025

Partly Cloudy

100° / 67°

0%

Monday

06/02/2025

Sunny

93° / 64°

3%

Tuesday

06/03/2025

Sunny

93° / 66°

1%

Wednesday

06/04/2025

Sunny

93° / 65°

0%

Thursday

06/05/2025

Sunny

94° / 68°

0%