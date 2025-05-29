Mark Luque resigns as BCSD superintendent amid board tensions

- Mark Luque resigns as BCSD Superintendent during a board meeting, citing the need for unified leadership.
- His resignation follows criticism of the United Way of Kern County's leadership by board member Chris Cruz Boone.
- Luque emphasizes that the board's work should not be politicized, especially concerning student education.
- Tensions rise among board members during discussions, highlighting internal conflicts within the district.
- Luque will remain superintendent for 90 days from his resignation.
The district plans to issue a new request for proposals (RFP) for the sexual health education program.
