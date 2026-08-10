Mascot, In-Game Host? Bakersfield Condors hiring game day staff ahead of the 2026-27 season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are hiring game day staff ahead of the 2026-27 season, and team officials say it is one of the best entry-level jobs in sports entertainment.

Ryan Holt, Vice President of Media for the Condors and the voice of the team, said the organization is looking for outgoing people who want to have fun at work.

"This is the time — it's the best entry-level job you can have in terms of having the most fun at a job and not feel like you're working," Holt said.

Available game day positions include mascot assistant, t-shirt cannon operator, ice crew member, merchandise sales, 50-50 ticket sellers, and an in-game host. The in-game host role would involve interviewing players and fans and running on-ice and in-stand games and activities.

Holt said the 50-50 seller position comes with a competitive incentive.

"Some kids like to be the 50-50 sellers because there's a little bit of a bonus attached to the most highest grossing 50-50 sellers throughout the year," Holt said.

Holt said the positions offer real-world experience that goes beyond game night.

"You get a lot of hands-on experience doing a lot of different things that future employers are gonna look for in your next profession," Holt said. "And at the end of the day, to watch hockey and have fun doing it — how can you not enjoy it?"

Holt said the organization has seen the long-term impact of these roles firsthand.

"We have people come back 20 years later and say, 'Hey, this is my first job,' and that's pretty cool," Holt said.

On the ice, the Condors return several key players for the 2026-27 season. Captain Seth Griffith is back under contract for the next 2 years, marking his 6th season with the organization. Holt said Griffith is on pace to finish with nearly every franchise scoring record.

"Griff's been here for 6 years. He sets the tone for the entire organization," Holt said.

Other players still in the organization include Quinn Hutson, Isaac Howard, Josh Samanski, and Viljami Marjala, though Holt noted the team hopes some of those players will have moved up to the Edmonton Oilers by the time the season begins.

"Quinn Hutson had 30 goals last season. Isaac Howard was one of the top rookies. How can you not like what is happening here in Bakersfield right now, especially coming off a year that we just had?" Holt said.

Off the ice, the front office is also returning largely intact. Holt said having the same staff in place allows the organization to raise the bar on the fan experience.

"We've been really fortunate and blessed with a great staff over the years," Holt said. "This year it seems like we're gonna be able to bring just about everyone back from the front office, so you'll see a lot of the same familiar faces."

New this season, Holt said the team plans to expand its pregame experience on the plaza, including inflatables, DJs, and live music.

"We want to turn it into a party on the plaza," Holt said. "You can come down pregame and still enjoy a couple of hours before the game before you actually come in."

The Condors open their 2026-27 preseason at home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. The regular season home opener is Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

The team is also releasing its "Big 6" promotional schedule, which includes jersey giveaways and additional promotions that have not yet been announced.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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