Maya Hernandez trial postponed fourth time as attorneys await coroner's report access

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Maya Hernandez's trial has been postponed for a fourth time as her attorney and the prosecutor continue to face difficulties accessing the coroner's report in the case.

The 20-year-old woman faces charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son. Police say Hernandez left her child inside a hot car in June while she was at a medical spa getting a lip filler injection.

The trial postponements have occurred because both the defense attorney and prosecutor told the court they have not been able to read the coroner's report due to access issues.

Hernandez's new trial date is set for November 24.

