Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Maya Hernandez trial postponed fourth time as attorneys await coroner's report access

Woman accused of leaving 1-year-old in hot car while getting cosmetic procedure faces murder charges
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Court Date Pushed For Maya Hernandez
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Maya Hernandez's trial has been postponed for a fourth time as her attorney and the prosecutor continue to face difficulties accessing the coroner's report in the case.

The 20-year-old woman faces charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son. Police say Hernandez left her child inside a hot car in June while she was at a medical spa getting a lip filler injection.

The trial postponements have occurred because both the defense attorney and prosecutor told the court they have not been able to read the coroner's report due to access issues.

Hernandez's new trial date is set for November 24.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 46°

7%

Wednesday

11/19/2025

Mostly Cloudy

62° / 47°

6%

Thursday

11/20/2025

Showers

55° / 46°

54%

Friday

11/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 45°

7%

Saturday

11/22/2025

Mostly Clear

65° / 45°

6%

Sunday

11/23/2025

Mostly Clear

64° / 46°

6%

Monday

11/24/2025

Mostly Clear

64° / 46°

12%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

7%