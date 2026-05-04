Meadows Field Airport adds United Airlines nonstop service to Los Angeles starting Aug. 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield will add new United Airlines nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport beginning Aug. 11, 2026, with one daily flight.

With the addition, United Airlines will serve 3 destinations from Meadows Field, Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Denver (DEN).

In a release from the county, Bill LaManque, Director of the Kern County Department of Airports, said:

"This is an exciting step forward for our community. Each new route expands access, supports local businesses, and strengthens our region's economic vitality. We're proud to partner with both United Airlines and American Airlines in delivering these essential connections."

American Airlines also continues to provide service from Meadows Field to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Phoenix (PHX).

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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