Meet Pepper, the sweet Malinois mix looking for his forever home through Marley's Mutts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pepper, a Malinois mix with a friendly personality and a face that's hard to resist, is available for adoption through Marley's Mutts.

Dylan Decant, operation lead at Marley's Mutts, said the rescue took in Pepper and his sister, Jackie Brown, after a kind Samaritan reached out with concerns about the pair living in an encampment.

"We were lucky enough to get Pepper and his sister. A very kind Samaritan reached out to us. They were living in an encampment and she was worried about them, so we stepped up and took Pepper and his sister Jackie Brown," Decant said.

While Pepper's breed is an educated guess, Decant said his face and ears point to Malinois.

"Our best guess is Malinois, just with that beautiful face and those ears. Truth be told, we have no idea. We don't know who Mom is. Don't know Dad," Decant said.

Pepper is among roughly 66 dogs at Marley's Mutts that Decant describes as especially social and easygoing.

"Dogs are like people. Some dogs are far more outgoing than other dogs. Some dogs prefer to be kept away. Some like to have you around but don't want that interaction," Decant said.

"Pepper, he's probably of a group of about 66 dogs we have currently that are just sweet as candy, love everyone, want to meet everyone. He's friendly with all dogs, all pets. I mean, we're guilty of saying it about all of our dogs, but Pepper is one of our best. He's truly just a sweetheart," Decant said.

Dogs at Marley's Mutts are typically available for adoption within 3 to 4 months, with younger puppies sometimes taking a bit longer to ensure they are spayed or neutered and fully immunized before placement.

Decant said the time dogs spend at the rescue serves an important purpose beyond medical care.

"One of the most important things we do there is just that teach them how to be loved, how to play and just how to be friendly with everyone," Decant said.

To adopt Pepper, visit marleysmutts.org, click on "Adoptable Dogs," and submit an application. Marley's Mutts responds to applications within 2 days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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