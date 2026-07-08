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Memorial Hospital to lay off 57 workers in August, Dignity Health confirms

Dignity Health filed a WARN notice with California's Employment Development Department, confirming 57 permanent layoffs at Memorial Hospital effective August 3rd.
Dignity Health is laying off 57 Memorial Hospital employees on August 3rd. The company filed a WARN notice with California's EDD but has shared few details about which positions are affected.
Memorial Hospital to lay off 57 workers in August, Dignity Health confirms
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health will permanently lay off 57 employees at Memorial Hospital, effective August 3rd, according to a WARN notice filed with California's Employment Development Department.

Dignity Health has offered few details about the cuts. 23ABC asked the healthcare provider which positions are being eliminated, what prompted the decision, and whether affected employees will be considered for other roles within the organization.

In an emailed statement, Dignity Health said:

"With careful consideration, we are realigning our resources and enhancing operational efficiencies to ensure we can continually serve our patients well into the future."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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