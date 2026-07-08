Memorial Hospital to lay off 57 workers in August, Dignity Health confirms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health will permanently lay off 57 employees at Memorial Hospital, effective August 3rd, according to a WARN notice filed with California's Employment Development Department.

Dignity Health has offered few details about the cuts. 23ABC asked the healthcare provider which positions are being eliminated, what prompted the decision, and whether affected employees will be considered for other roles within the organization.

In an emailed statement, Dignity Health said:

"With careful consideration, we are realigning our resources and enhancing operational efficiencies to ensure we can continually serve our patients well into the future."

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