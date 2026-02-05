Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mental health diversion granted in city council threat case

Riddhi Patel was arrested in April 2024 for allegedly making threats during public comment at a city council meeting.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The District Attorney's Office telling 23ABC a judge has granted mental health diversion to Riddhi Patel, the woman accused of threatening city council members during a public meeting last year.

Patel was arrested in April 2024 after prosecutors say she made threats while speaking during public comment at a city council meeting. Defense attorneys filed a motion asking for mental health diversion, which the District Attorney's Office opposed in court. However, the judge ultimately granted the diversion.

Mental health diversion is a process that allows certain defendants to enter treatment instead of jail if a judge finds their mental health condition played a significant role in the alleged crime.

If Patel successfully completes the program, the case could be dismissed and she could avoid serving jail time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

