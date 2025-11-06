Mental health diversion motion filed for woman accused of threatening city council members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motion for mental health diversion has been filed in the case of Riddhi Patel, the woman accused of threatening city council members during public comments in April 2024.

Patel's attorney says the diversion program is meant to address underlying mental health factors, rather than focus solely on punishment. If someone successfully completes the program, the criminal case can eventually be dismissed if they receive treatment.

The District Attorney's Office confirmed the motion is set to be heard on December 2.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

