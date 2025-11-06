Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mental health diversion motion filed for woman accused of threatening city council members

Motion hearing scheduled for December 2 in case involving threats made during April 2024 public comments
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motion for mental health diversion has been filed in the case of Riddhi Patel, the woman accused of threatening city council members during public comments in April 2024.

Patel's attorney says the diversion program is meant to address underlying mental health factors, rather than focus solely on punishment. If someone successfully completes the program, the criminal case can eventually be dismissed if they receive treatment.

The District Attorney's Office confirmed the motion is set to be heard on December 2.

