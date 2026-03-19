MI Studios celebrates its grand opening on 21st Street to offer new photography services to downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — MI Studios, a new creative photography space brought to the downtown community by Morris Images, celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting today on 21st Street.

The fully furnished studio offers a wide range of services, including family sessions, portraits, newborn photography, graduation photos, and sports photography.

"We want to open this space and we want to offer photography, sports photography, to all skill levels regardless of your age. I've been working with League of Dreams now for four years and I do photos for leagues all over Kern County, and I don't limit skill level," Matt Morris said.

Morris, who has been capturing memories through Morris Images since 2018, owns and operates the studio. He designed the space to be a comfortable and fun environment for clients of all ages, including energetic kids, adults, and pets.

The studio features specialty backdrops and unique sets, including a genuine basketball court, artificial turf, a hand-painted graffiti wall, and creative lighting setups.

Recently joining the Downtown Business Association, MI Studios also offers photography classes to help photographers of all skill levels sharpen their techniques and better understand their cameras.

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