Military Operation: Wreaths Across America donation drive

Organizers need just over a thousand wreaths before November 28th
The Wreaths Across America operation is a major undertaking that takes place every year in December. More than 7,700 wreaths to be laid at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, but they need donations to finish purchasing the wreaths and volunteers to help put them in place on December 13th. Go to wreathsacrossamerica.org to donate and signup.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Penny Martinez is on a mission, and time is running out! The Air Force veteran is leading a charge to collect the final 1,000+ wreaths for this year's patriotic display in December. Wreaths Across America places the ornament at every headstone in participating cemeteries. The holiday decoration reminds family and friends that their sacrifice has not been forgotten, especially during the holidays. You have until November 28th to join in the effort.
Go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/CANBCB and click on the donation button. Martinez said WAA is supported by a host of community partners:
All Sites Services, Inc.
American Legion Post 26
Arvin Police Department
Bakersfield Police Department
Girls Club of Kern County
Freedom Riders and Red Shirts
Hall's Ambulance
Kern County Fire Department
Kern County Sheriff Department
Kern Transit
Starbucks
Tehachapi Waste Management
Temple Beth El
Walmart

