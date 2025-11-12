Military Operation: Wreaths Across America donation drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Penny Martinez is on a mission, and time is running out! The Air Force veteran is leading a charge to collect the final 1,000+ wreaths for this year's patriotic display in December. Wreaths Across America places the ornament at every headstone in participating cemeteries. The holiday decoration reminds family and friends that their sacrifice has not been forgotten, especially during the holidays. You have until November 28th to join in the effort.
Go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/CANBCB and click on the donation button. Martinez said WAA is supported by a host of community partners:
All Sites Services, Inc.
American Legion Post 26
Arvin Police Department
Bakersfield Police Department
Girls Club of Kern County
Freedom Riders and Red Shirts
Hall's Ambulance
Kern County Fire Department
Kern County Sheriff Department
Kern Transit
Starbucks
Tehachapi Waste Management
Temple Beth El
Walmart
