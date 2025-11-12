Military Operation: Wreaths Across America donation drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Penny Martinez is on a mission, and time is running out! The Air Force veteran is leading a charge to collect the final 1,000+ wreaths for this year's patriotic display in December. Wreaths Across America places the ornament at every headstone in participating cemeteries. The holiday decoration reminds family and friends that their sacrifice has not been forgotten, especially during the holidays. You have until November 28th to join in the effort.

Go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/CANBCB and click on the donation button. Martinez said WAA is supported by a host of community partners:

All Sites Services, Inc.

American Legion Post 26

Arvin Police Department

Bakersfield Police Department

Girls Club of Kern County

Freedom Riders and Red Shirts

Hall's Ambulance

Kern County Fire Department

Kern County Sheriff Department

Kern Transit

Starbucks

Tehachapi Waste Management

Temple Beth El

Walmart

