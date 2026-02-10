MISTRIAL: Bakersfield Christmas Parade crash case rescheduled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The felony case against Alan Booth for a DUI crash in the 2023 Christmas parade has been declared a mistrial.

Judge Brian McNamara made the announcement as jury selection was set to continue on Tuesday morning.

McNamara said Booth's defense attorney had a medical issue that prevented the trial from starting, and then dismissed the potential jurors.

The trial has been rescheduled for a motion hearing on March 9th, followed by a readiness hearing on April 10th, with a tentative start date of April 20, 2026.

Booth is facing felony charges in the Christmas parade DUI crash that injured several people in 2023.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

