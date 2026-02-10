Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

MISTRIAL: Bakersfield Christmas Parade crash case rescheduled

Christmas Parade Crash
Corey O'Leary
Christmas Parade Crash
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The felony case against Alan Booth for a DUI crash in the 2023 Christmas parade has been declared a mistrial.

Judge Brian McNamara made the announcement as jury selection was set to continue on Tuesday morning.

McNamara said Booth's defense attorney had a medical issue that prevented the trial from starting, and then dismissed the potential jurors.

The trial has been rescheduled for a motion hearing on March 9th, followed by a readiness hearing on April 10th, with a tentative start date of April 20, 2026.

Booth is facing felony charges in the Christmas parade DUI crash that injured several people in 2023.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

02/10/2026

AM Showers

69° / 53°

51%

Wednesday

02/11/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

65° / 44°

5%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

7%

Friday

02/13/2026

Mostly Sunny

63° / 42°

15%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 46°

5%

Sunday

02/15/2026

Mostly Cloudy

66° / 47°

19%

Monday

02/16/2026

Showers

58° / 44°

67%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Rain

53° / 40°

64%