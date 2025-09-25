Morning Lift: BPD is providing a neighborhood approach, so attendees can 'create your moment'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Fair maintains safety with a community policing approach

The Kern County Fair has operated safely through its first six days, with Bakersfield Police Department officers taking a community-focused approach to security while managing large crowds and family activities.

Lieutenant Jared Diedrich, incident commander with BPD, leads the security efforts at the fairgrounds, emphasizing positive community interaction alongside traditional law enforcement duties.

"Any opportunity you have to get this many people out together in the community, it's a good thing," Diedrich said.

The department has created an entire division dedicated to community engagement, reflecting a shift toward building relationships with fairgoers rather than simply maintaining order.

"We see the value in getting out and actually having conversations with these folks and letting them know that we are on their side and we're people that live here just like them. We have families here as well," Diedrich said.

Officers carry stickers for children and regularly stop to interact with families, take photos, and reconnect with community members they haven't seen in years.

"You're gonna have people that are happy to see us and then those that maybe aren't happy to see us. We'll continue to do the right thing because we're here," Diedrich said.

The BPD is reporting that the first six days of the fair have resulted in 12 arrests, 26 missing children successfully reunited with their families, and 29 ejections from the grounds. No major incidents have been reported.

The high-visibility policing approach aims to provide fairgoers with a sense of comfort and security while maintaining the family-friendly atmosphere of the annual event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

