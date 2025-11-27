Morning Lift: Food bank serves 5,200 Kern seniors monthly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — WEB SCRIPT:

Food bank vans crisscross Kern County every weekday, delivering nutrition to seniors who need it most. While Thanksgiving is a time when many Americans overindulge, for others facing food insecurity, it's just another Thursday.

The Community Action Partnership of Kern was busy dropping off food boxes during Thanksgiving week, but this wasn't a special holiday delivery. This monthly visit is part of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, designed to help seniors stretch their food budgets.

"It's meant to supplement their food budget every month," said Matt Jacobs, the program coordinator.

Jacobs has watched a steady increase in seniors signing up since 2020. When he started the senior program, they were delivering approximately 3,500 boxes per month. Now they're delivering about 5,200.

"I just sit here in the front room waiting on the box, but they come like on the 20th or something, but I love it. I love it," said one recipient.

The boxes contain staple items like proteins, grains, canned fruits, and vegetables — enough for one month. The delivery routes vary in size, with the largest covering 120 stops. On one recent day, volunteers made 63 deliveries in East Bakersfield.

"It's nice during the holidays, people want to give and donate, but you know, there's always a need, not just during the holidays," Jacobs said.

One recipient explained the boxes help her prepare for family visits: "I have a lot of grandchildren, and they like to come over and see grandma, so I like to have something for them to eat when they come."

One in four people in Kern County battles some type of food insecurity. CAPK distributes more than 22 million pounds of food each year, with 2 million pounds going specifically to seniors.

The dedication extends beyond regular weekdays. Volunteers have even made deliveries on Thanksgiving Day when needed. Each delivery van takes between 4 and 5 hours to empty.

"They're happy, very happy, because they have a lot of needs, you know," said volunteer Rene, who confirmed recipients often express their gratitude with hugs.

The delivery vans continue their routes across Kern County every weekday except Thanksgiving and the day after.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

