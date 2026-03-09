Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on South Mt. Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after losing control of his bike near the intersection of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and East Planz Road in Bakersfield, according to police.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:25 a.m. on March 8, 2026. Officers arrived and located the motorcycle and an adult male who had suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the rider was traveling south on Mt. Vernon Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision. It is not yet known whether impairment was also a factor.

The crash occurred off of South Mt. Vernon Avenue, a two-lane north/south road with one lane of travel in each direction, separated by double yellow solid lines. The intersection at East Planz Road is a two-lane east/west road, also with one lane in each direction and double yellow solid lines. The intersection is controlled by stop signs in each direction. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 miles per hour.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

