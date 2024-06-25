Multiple Kern foundations raise money to help with the fight against cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — GG the Warrior Foundation and Bags of Love Foundation came together Friday to raise funds to help with the fight against cancer, the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States.

Both founders of the organizations Giselle Guerrero and Julian Castenda, battled cancer themselves and overcame it, and started their foundations to help others.

The Golden Ribbon Gala shines a spotlight on those battling cancer and highlights their journeys while raising money.

"So many of these cancer patients lose a lot of their financial income when they're going through treatment. And so what we do is we help them you know, achieve. We help them achieve and get through those challenges by offering scholarships or financial assistance to pay for some of these bills. So being able to provide hope and get them through these tough times is what we're all about," said Julian Castaneda

Proceeds from the event will go toward Bag of Love financial assistance and scholarship program.

The gala raised over $30,000 during its first event in 20-23, and it hopes to raise more funds to create an even larger impact.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

