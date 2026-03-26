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Murder investigation underway after a woman dies in Bakersfield

Bakersfield police responded to an assault at the Shadow Ridge Apartments just before midnight Wednesday. A woman was taken to Kern Medical with severe injuries and later died.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Murder investigation underway after woman dies in Bakersfield
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A murder investigation is underway after a woman died from severe injuries late Wednesday night.

Bakersfield police say officers responded just before midnight Wednesday to a report of an assault at the Shadow Ridge Apartments on College Avenue near Tangerine Street.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical with severe injuries, where she later died.

No further information has been made available. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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