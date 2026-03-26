Murder investigation underway after a woman dies in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A murder investigation is underway after a woman died from severe injuries late Wednesday night.

Bakersfield police say officers responded just before midnight Wednesday to a report of an assault at the Shadow Ridge Apartments on College Avenue near Tangerine Street.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical with severe injuries, where she later died.

No further information has been made available. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

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