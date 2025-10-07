Murder trial for mother charged in hot car death of 1-year-old delayed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The murder trial for a Bakersfield mother accused of leaving her 1-year-old son in a hot car, resulting in his death, has been postponed.

Maya Hernandez appeared in court Monday for what was scheduled to be the continuation of her jury trial. The judge rescheduled the proceedings for Oct. 20 after both the defense and prosecution said they had not yet received the coroner's report and were not ready to proceed.

Hernandez faces multiple felony charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, willful cruelty to a child, and willful harm to a child resulting in death, along with an enhancement charge.

She allegedly left both her 1-year-old son Amillio Gutierrez and her 2-year-old son inside a hot car in June while she went to a medical spa on South Real Road.

Hernandez claimed she left her car and air conditioning running, but it turned off automatically after an hour.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

