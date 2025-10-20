Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Murder trial postponed again for mother accused in hot car death of 1-year-old son

Maya Hernandez, 20, is accused of leaving her 1-year-old son in a hot car while getting lip filler injection at medical spa
Maya Hernandez's Court Date Pushed to Nov. 10
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A murder trial for a woman accused in the death of her 1-year-old son was postponed for a second time Monday morning due to issues accessing a crucial coroner's report.

Maya Hernandez, 20, faces charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with Amillio Gutierrez's death. The trial was scheduled to begin Monday but was delayed after both her attorney and the prosecutor told the court they have not been able to read the coroner's report because they cannot get access to it.

Police say Hernandez left her 1-year-old son inside a hot car in June while she was at a medical spa getting a lip filler injection.

The new trial date is set for November 10th.

