Murder trial postponed again for mother accused in hot car death of 1-year-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A murder trial for a woman accused in the death of her 1-year-old son was postponed for a second time Monday morning due to issues accessing a crucial coroner's report.

Maya Hernandez, 20, faces charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with Amillio Gutierrez's death. The trial was scheduled to begin Monday but was delayed after both her attorney and the prosecutor told the court they have not been able to read the coroner's report because they cannot get access to it.

Police say Hernandez left her 1-year-old son inside a hot car in June while she was at a medical spa getting a lip filler injection.

The new trial date is set for November 10th.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

