Natesha Johnson makes history as the first African American woman to lead the Kern County Fair Board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair Board elected Natesha T. Johnson as its new chair on March 16, making her the first African American woman to hold the position in the organization's 110-year history.

The board also elected Lucas Espericueta as vice-chairman during the election of the 2026 officers.

Johnson previously served on the board under two governors.

She said she looks forward to building a fair that reflects the diversity and strength of Kern County.

The directors of the 15th District Agricultural Association are appointed by the California governor. They serve without compensation to provide leadership, represent the area's interests, and establish policy in accordance with fair laws.

The board is actively involved throughout the year in a committee system to oversee management for the fair and other fairground events.

The association is a state agency supported in part by AB 1499 and horse racing taxes, but the majority of its revenue is self-generated.

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