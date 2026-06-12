New allegations rock United Farm Workers: Claims of sexual abuse, cover-ups span decades

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today, a bombshell report pushes the scandal further. The alleged abuse, dating back to the 1970s, paints a chilling picture: numerous female volunteers and employees claim they were preyed upon by male union bosses. When they dared to complain to Chavez or other top leaders, the women say their pleas were dismissed or ignored. Instead, alleged predators were shielded as “indispensable” to the union’s mission.

In the original Times exposé, Dolores Huerta, now 96, revealed that Chavez allegedly assaulted her once and coerced her into sex on another occasion. Huerta — Chavez’s fellow UFW co-founder — is also under fire in the new reporting, accused by multiple women of failing to back them and turning away their complaints of systemic sexism.

The latest investigation draws on disturbing interviews with former union insiders and a deep dive into archived records, uncovering a culture that critics say prioritized loyalty over justice.

The UFW is now led by Teresa Romero, who made history in 2018 as the union’s first female president.

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