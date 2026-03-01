New Bakersfield dealership opens with focus on Spanish-speaking families facing car-buying barriers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new car dealership focused on serving Spanish-speaking families opened in Bakersfield, aiming to make the car-buying process more accessible for customers who face language or financial barriers.

Avanza Autos held a community celebration at its location in southwest Bakersfield. The dealership is backed by the team at Jim Burke Ford Lincoln.

Salvador Abarca, finance manager for Avanza Autos, said the dealership was created with Spanish-speaking customers in mind — but is open to everyone.

"This dealership was opened with the intent for Spanish speaking customers to come and have a different experience. It is not exclusive to Spanish speakers. As a matter of fact, most of our customers, actually half of our customers have been non non-Spanish speakers."

Abarca said the dealership, which is backed by Jim Burke Ford Lincoln, also wants to change the way customers feel about buying a car.

"But this dealership, backed up by Jim Burke Ford, wanted to show customers that there is a better way of buying cars. I know a lot of people, especially our own people — I'm Latino or Mexican in this case — have had, some issues when it comes to going to a big dealership or a dealership just in general, so we wanted to have a different way about selling a car."

Central to that approach is a low-pressure sales environment. Abarca said customers should feel comfortable browsing at their own pace — without being followed around by a salesperson.

"Obviously we do want to sell cars and we wanna sell the car the day of, but we do want the a a customer to experience a low pressure sales when they come into the dealership. We want them to come in as if they were going to a Walmart or Target where they could go browse around. They could get help if they want to, but not necessarily be hounded by a salesman or a saleswoman."

The dealership focuses on helping families who face financial or language barriers when buying a car. Today's event featured free tacos, music, giveaways, and a chance to meet the team. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for a later date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

