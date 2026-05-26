New details emerge in Vincent DeLeon escape from Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New details have emerged in the escape and recapture of Vincent DeLeon after he fled from Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies while receiving medical treatment at Kern Medical on May 20.

According to a probable cause report obtained by 23ABC, a KCSO officer states DeLeon pushed a deputy to the ground, removed the deputy's pepper spray and used it on the officer before fleeing southbound into a nearby residence, where he was located.

The report also states a phone call was recorded between DeLeon's cellmate of 2 years and DeLeon's sister, in which the cellmate instructed her with directions and information about DeLeon's plan to escape.

During the escape, DeLeon called his sister with further instructions. When arrested, DeLeon admitted his cellmate knew he planned to escape at Kern Medical. DeLeon refused to provide further details.

DeLeon was arrested on charges of conspiracy, resisting an executive officer, using tear gas on a peace officer, and other charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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